Grey Kathleen Passed away peacefully on
May 4th 2020, aged 99 years.
Much loved by her daughter Valerie, John,
granddaughter Emma, and her many friends.

Many thanks to all the friendly staff at
Stanbridge House Care Home.
Funeral service will take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Findon on
Wednesday May 20 th at 11.00am.

Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired may be made
to the Dog's Trust, Shoreham and sent
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd West Street,
Sompting. BN15 0DE.
Tel: 01903 753232 or made online
at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020
