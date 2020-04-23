|
|
|
LESTER Kathleen Lorraine
(Kathy) Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 13th April 2020, aged 73.
Dearly loved wife of Roy,
loving mum of Geoff and Julie.
Much loved Gramma to Remmelle, Emma, Lesley, James, Sinead, Hannah, Emily, Kiera and George
and Great-Gramma to Eima, Thomas, Megan, Jacob, Honey, Sebastian, Jack, Sophia, Paige,
Alex, Elias, Imogen and Ruby.
Formerly the landlady of The George Hotel, Goring.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private funeral service.
For any enquiries please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020