Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Lester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Lester

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Lester Notice
LESTER Kathleen Lorraine
(Kathy) Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 13th April 2020, aged 73.

Dearly loved wife of Roy,
loving mum of Geoff and Julie.
Much loved Gramma to Remmelle, Emma, Lesley, James, Sinead, Hannah, Emily, Kiera and George
and Great-Gramma to Eima, Thomas, Megan, Jacob, Honey, Sebastian, Jack, Sophia, Paige,
Alex, Elias, Imogen and Ruby.

Formerly the landlady of The George Hotel, Goring.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private funeral service.

For any enquiries please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -