STEELES Kathleen Rosetta Passed away in the Camowen Care Home
on the 22nd September 2020, aged 83.
Now reunited with her beloved Len.
Devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private funeral service, due to current restrictions.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Kathleen's memory to St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 1, 2020