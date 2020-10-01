Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Steeles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Steeles

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Steeles Notice
STEELES Kathleen Rosetta Passed away in the Camowen Care Home
on the 22nd September 2020, aged 83.

Now reunited with her beloved Len.
Devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Private funeral service, due to current restrictions.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Kathleen's memory to St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -