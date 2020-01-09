|
BOND Keith Peacefully on 29th December 2019, aged 81 years.
Keith will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place on
Friday 17th January 2020, at
Worthing Crematorium in the Muntham Chapel at 3.20p.m. Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, to Dementia UK may be sent C/O Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton,
West Sussex BN17 6LX Tel: (01903) 730666 or
via our website www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020