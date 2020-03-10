|
|
|
HOPE
Keith
Suddenly at Worthing Hospital on the 25th February 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Pat and loving brother of Larry. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00pm, on Tuesday 17th March 2020, at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Keith's memory to Marie Curie via https://keithhope.muchloved.com/ or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 10, 2020