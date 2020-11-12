|
Baulk Kenneth July 24, 1927 - October 16, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth Baulk announce his passing at the age of 93 in Worthing, West Sussex. Ken leaves a legacy as a devoted husband, a faithful friend, a loving uncle and a kind, gentle, dignified man.
Ken's family was from North London.
He did an obligatory stint in the British Army and then attended university, completing a degree in Electrical Engineering.
He met the lovely, humorous, intelligent Jean Mary Bacon in London, and they were married in Luton in 1952. They enjoyed a long and loving marriage and enjoyed many happy years living throughout the South of England. They both loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to Italy and Spain. They also ventured further afield to Canada to visit Jean's brother Bob and his family in Vancouver, as well as on Vancouver Island and Kingston, Ontario. Kenneth was a very intelligent, careful and exacting man, qualified as a C. Eng. and a member of the Institution of Electrical Engineers.
In the early 2010's, Jean started to show signs of confusion, and Kenneth, being practical and pragmatic, opted to purchase a flat in a supported living apartment in Worthing. Time took its toll, and they both eventually required more care. Chrissie Woods provided care and support to both Ken and Jean throughout their transition into Residential Care. The family would like to thank Chrissie and the staff at Avon House and Amberley Lodge for their support, kindness and care. Ken is predeceased by his parents, his brother Stan, his brother-in-law Bob Bacon and Bob's wife Janet Webster. He is survived by his wife Jean Mary Baulk (nee Bacon) and his nieces Julia Piper, Lisa Bacon and Alice Bacon and their families; great-nephews Jesse Leblanc and Will Carswell and great-nieces Katie Piper, Haley Piper and Olivia Leblanc, as well as Janet Webster's children Chris, Sarah and Sian.
'Jean, is it is time for tea?' Yes, Kenneth, it is. With Love Kenneth Baulk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020