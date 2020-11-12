|
LOVEDAY KENNETH WILLIAM Of North Walsham, Norfolk, aged 96 years.
A devoted husband of Margaret (deceased 2015)
and of Grace (deceased 1973).
Sadly missed by his step-daughter Jill and her family, also by his nephew Roger and family.
A private funeral service will take place at Cromer Crematorium. No flowers please but donations,
if desired, payable to the Alzheimer's Society
or Cancer Research UK may be sent to
Murrell Cork Funerals,
57a, Mundesley Road,
North Walsham, NR28 0DB.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020