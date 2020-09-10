Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Kim Whitham

Notice Condolences

Kim Whitham Notice
WHITHAM Kim Our beautiful Kim, it is with great sadness and the heaviest heart that you passed
away on Sunday 30th August 2020.
You will be deeply missed and
forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place
at 12:00noon on
Wednesday 23rd September 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Limited numbers only.
No flowers please but donations to Kim's special charity, Free Rein Horse Rescue, via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
