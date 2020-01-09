|
|
|
DALE Lance Dennis Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on 1st January 2020, aged 81 years.
A beloved father, dear brother and a much-loved grandfather & great grandfather.
Funeral service at the H D Tribe Chapel,
101 Eastern Ave, Shoreham on
Tuesday 14th January at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but any donations in his memory for the National Children's Homes (NCH) may be sent c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU Tel 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020