Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Lance Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lance Dale

Notice Condolences

Lance Dale Notice
DALE Lance Dennis Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on 1st January 2020, aged 81 years.

A beloved father, dear brother and a much-loved grandfather & great grandfather.

Funeral service at the H D Tribe Chapel,
101 Eastern Ave, Shoreham on
Tuesday 14th January at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please,
but any donations in his memory for the National Children's Homes (NCH) may be sent c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU Tel 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -