|
|
|
DAVIES Leslie George Peacefully on the
1st May 2020, aged 90 years.
Leslie was much loved and will be missed
by all his family and friends.
A private family funeral to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel
on Wednesday 27th May 2020 at 1.30pm.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired
to Zachary Merton Community Hospital
may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road,
Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020