H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Lilian Davis Notice
DAVIS Lilian "Elsie" Passed away peacefully on the 15th January 2020
in the Drumconner Care Home, aged 95.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at
Broadwater Baptist Church.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Elsie's memory to WaterAid c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
