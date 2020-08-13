|
|
|
Mutters Lilian Cecilia Passed away peacefully on July 30th 2020,
aged 95 years.
Reunited with her late husband Fred
Much loved and sadly missed by her son David and daughter Karen and all her family and friends.
A private funeral service to take place at 1.00.p.m on Friday August 14th at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing. BN14 8HU.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
for St. Barnabas House may be sent c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd. Tel 753232 or donations can be
made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 13, 2020