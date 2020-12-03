Home

BLACKMORE Linda Christine Passed away peacefully at St. Barnabas House
on the 16th November 2020, aged 71.
A much loved wife of John, to whom she was married for 51 years, and mother of Andrew.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Private funeral service but a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Linda's memory to St. Barnabas House via
https://lindablackmore.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 3, 2020
