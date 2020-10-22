|
|
|
WILLOWS Lynne Passed away peacefully at home
on the 16th October 2020, aged 71.
A much loved wife of Archie and
mum of Carl and Claire.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Monday 2nd November 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Private funeral service,
due to current restrictions.
Flowers welcome but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Lynne's memory
to Cats Protection via
https://lynnejanicewillows.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 22, 2020