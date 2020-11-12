|
DENNE Margaret Louise Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 31st October 2020, aged 87.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private funeral service, due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Margaret's memory to
Royal Osteoporosis Society
via https://margaretdenne.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020