Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ede
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ede

Notice Condolences

Margaret Ede Notice
EDE Margaret Isabelle
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 25th May 2020, aged 81.

A much loved wife, mother and grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Private funeral service.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Margaret's memory to British Heart Foundation via https://margaretede.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -