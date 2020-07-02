Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
11:00
Worthing Crematorium
Margaret Figg Notice
FIGG (née Clark)
Margaret Passed away on 23rd June 2020, aged 82.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Wednesday 8th July 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Attendance will be limited.

No flowers please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Margaret's memory to
Friends of Worthing Hospitals via https://margaretfigg.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on July 2, 2020
