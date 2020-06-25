|
|
|
HONSA (née Wilkins)
Margaret Passed away on 19th June 2020
at home, aged 67 years.
A deeply loved wife, mother and grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by
all those whose lives she touched.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses and doctors of St. Barnabas House for helping Margaret through the last few weeks of her life.
Private funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday 2nd July 2020.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Margaret's
memory to St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 25, 2020