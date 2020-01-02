|
|
|
HOWSE Margaret Stella
(Maggie) Passed away suddenly at home on
the 14th December 2019.
Much loved wife, mum, sister and nanny.
Funeral service to take place at 11:40a.m. on
Friday 17th January 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Gentleman purple ties please, ladies purple accessories.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Maggie's memory to
The Abbeyfield Ferring Society Limited
(to go to the Stay Active Service, which provide days out for people living with Dementia)
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020