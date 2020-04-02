|
|
|
Pittham Margaret Linda Passed away peacefully in St Barnabas House surrounded by her family on
March 26th 2020, aged 59 years.
Devoted wife of Steve, loving Mum to
Chris and Dan and Nanny to Jensen.
She will be greatly missed by all her
family and her many friends.
A private family funeral will take
place on Tuesday April 14th.
A Thanksgiving Service will take
place later on in the year.
For now if you would like to remember
Margaret donations in her memory
may be made to St Barnabas House c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Rd,
Worthing, W.Sx. BN14 8HU or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020