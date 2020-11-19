|
RICHARDS Margaret Passed away in St. George's Lodge Care Home on
the 14th November 2020, aged 89.
A much loved wife, mum, grandmother and auntie.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00p.m. on
Monday 30th November 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Due to current restrictions, attendance will be limited.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Margaret's memory to Alzheimer's Society via https://ethelrichards.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 19, 2020