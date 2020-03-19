|
Fagan Maria Elena Aged 74 years, passed away peacefully on
Monday 9 th March with her family with her.
A dearly loved wife of Francis, {Frank}
loving Mother to Tony, Dom and Steve,
greatly missed by her family.
The service will be held at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel on Tuesday 7th April
at 12:00 midday.
Those that knew her are welcome to attend.
Flowers welcome, with donations if desired supporting
Worthing Hospital League of Friends
sending direct to Worthing Hospital.
Should you have any queries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 22 Goring Road,
Worthing, BN12 4AJ Tel: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 19, 2020