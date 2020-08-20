|
DONALD Marian Alice Rosina
Passed away in Haviland House
on the 11th August 2020, aged 88.
A much loved mum, grandmother and great-grandmother,
who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m. on
Thursday 10th September 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Marian's memory to
Royal National Lifeboat Institution via
https://mariandonald.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 20, 2020