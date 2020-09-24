|
TURNER Marian Audrey Sadly passed away on
9th September 2020 at Worthing Hospital,
at the age of 97.
A much loved wife, sister, mother,
aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother,
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m.
on Wednesday 7th October 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to the current restrictions,
attendance will be by invite only.
No flowers by request, but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Marian's memory
to Alzheimer's Society via
https://marianaudreyturner.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 24, 2020