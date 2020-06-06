|
|
|
ISTED Marianne Passed away on 27th May after a short spell in Worthing Hospital.
Wife of David, Mum to Stephen Michelle & Alan, Grandmother to Christianne Jessica & Simon, Joseph & Archie, Amber & Nathan.
Her loving, caring Heart finally gave out after 83 years on this earth.
Celebration Mass in Thanksgiving for the life of Marianne Isted will be held at Ian Hart Funeral Services, The Gordon Chapel, Sompting Road followed by cremation at Worthing Crematorium on Thursday 11th June at 2pm.
Sadly this will be a private service due to the current situation.
However, if wish you to join with us you can do so online going to Facebook.com/ VMLivefeed 10 minutes before the service otherwise if you provide your email address to the funeral directors, a recording of the service can be sent later that day.
The family thank you most sincerely for your kind expressions of sympathy in their recent bereavement, please no Flowers but any donations can be made to the Worthing Samaritans where Marianne was actively involved as Volunteer, Training officer, Director and fund raiser for many years.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020