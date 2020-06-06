|
|
|
ISTED Marianne
Marianne passed away on 27th May 2020
after a short spell in Worthing Hospital.
Wife of David.
Mum to Stephen, Michelle and Alan.
Grandmother to: Christianne, Jessica and Simon, Joseph and Archie, Amber and Nathan.
Her loving caring heart finally gave out
after 83 years on this earth.
Celebration Mass in thanksgiving for the life of
Marianne Isted will be held at
The Gordon Chapel, Sompting Road, followed by cremation at Worthing Crematorium,
on Thursday 11th June 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Sadly, this will be a private service due to the current situation and will be attended by immediate family only.
However, if wish you to join with us you can do so online by going to Facebook.com/VMLivefeed
10 minutes before the service.
The family thank you most sincerely for your kind expressions of sympathy in their recent bereavement.
No flowers please, but any donations can be made to the Worthing Samaritans via https://marianneisted.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Marianne was actively involved as a listening volunteer, training officer, Director and fund raiser for many years.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020