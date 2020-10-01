|
TRIBE Marie Rose Sadly passed away in St. Barnabas Hospice
on 18th September, aged 80 years.
A dearly loved wife to recently departed Les,
loving mum to Andy & Steve, Mother-in-law to Lorraine, Nan to Sophie, Perry & Megan.
Will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 13th October at Kingswood Chapel, Worthing Crematorium, at 2pm.
Donations if desired to St. Barnabas
c/o Dillistone Funeral Services,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing
Tel: 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 1, 2020