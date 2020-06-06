|
|
|
Seller Marijke Passed away on 22nd May aged 62 years.
A loving wife to Roy and a devoted mother to Saskia and Claire. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service will
remain a private affair.
No flowers. Donations in Marijke's memory, if desired, paid directly to Mind and send to 15-19 Broadway, Stratford, London E15 4BQ or
visit mind.org.uk
For all enquiries, please contact Worthing Funeralcare
on 01903 503 536
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020