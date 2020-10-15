|
|
|
WILSON Marion Passed away peacefully at Longacre Care Home
on the 1st October 2020, aged 90 years.
A much-loved wife of Arthur (Peter); mother of Geoffrey and Barbara; grandmother to Stephen,
Abigail, Andrew, Joseph, Rebekah, Samuel;
great-grandmother to Joseph, Benjamin,
Joshua and Dorothy.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Our sincere thanks to the staff of Longacre Care Home for their loving care of Marion.
Private funeral service. Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions, the service will be for close family only.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Marion's memory to Alzheimer's Society via
https://marionwilson.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater
Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 15, 2020