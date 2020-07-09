Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Pyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Pyle

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Pyle Notice
Pyle Marjorie Frances Peacefully in Green Willow Nursing Home,
East Preston on 29 th June 2020, aged 93 years.

Greatly loved widow of Geoffrey,
much loved mother to Sally and Richard,
grandmother to James, Amelia, Emma,
Maggie and Harry and great-grandmother to Jasper,
she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

There will be a family funeral service on
Friday 10th July at Worthing Crematorium at 2.30pm.

It is hoped to hold a celebration of
Marjorie's life when circumstances permit.

Family flowers only, donations if wished to
Sightsavers International or the NSPCC c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd. 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU. Tel. 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -