|
|
|
Pyle Marjorie Frances Peacefully in Green Willow Nursing Home,
East Preston on 29 th June 2020, aged 93 years.
Greatly loved widow of Geoffrey,
much loved mother to Sally and Richard,
grandmother to James, Amelia, Emma,
Maggie and Harry and great-grandmother to Jasper,
she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
There will be a family funeral service on
Friday 10th July at Worthing Crematorium at 2.30pm.
It is hoped to hold a celebration of
Marjorie's life when circumstances permit.
Family flowers only, donations if wished to
Sightsavers International or the NSPCC c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd. 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU. Tel. 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 9, 2020