Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Weston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Weston

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Weston Notice
Weston Marjorie Sadly passed away on 21st August 2020,
aged 102 years at her home address in Littlehampton.
Wife of the late James Weston.
She will be sorely missed by all her close friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 7th September at 11.45am.
Donations if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR.
Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -