|
|
|
Weston Marjorie Sadly passed away on 21st August 2020,
aged 102 years at her home address in Littlehampton.
Wife of the late James Weston.
She will be sorely missed by all her close friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 7th September at 11.45am.
Donations if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR.
Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 3, 2020