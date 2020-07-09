Home

Stanbridge Mark Passed away on 25th June 2020, aged 63 years. A loving brother and uncle and a much loved friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Due to the current circumstances, the Funeral Service will be a private affair, but donations in Mark's memory, if desired, payable to The British Heart Foundation and sent directly to Compton House, 2300 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham, B37 7YE or go to bhf.org.uk All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare
Published in Worthing Herald on July 9, 2020
