|
|
|
CAMPLING Mary Passed away on Thursday 15th October at
Zachary Merton Hospital, Rustington, aged 89.
Mary was a lovely, lady and a wonderful
mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She had lived in West Worthing since 1981 where she was very active in the community and made many friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Sleep peacefully.
Mary's funeral will take place at St John the Divine on
Thursday 5th November at 2pm and will be followed by the committal at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Barnabas Hospice and please express condolences or memories which will be shared at the funeral service,
if you wish to attend the funeral, as places are limited,
can you please advise Dillistone Funeral Service,
01903 200835 or
[email protected]
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 22, 2020