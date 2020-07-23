|
CRUMP Mary Jessamin Ann Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 13th July 2020, aged 84.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Private funeral service due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Mary's memory to
The Salvation Army via
https://marycrump.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 23, 2020