HAM Mary Ruby Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital,
with her Husband and Son by her side,
on 20th July, aged 83 years.
Dearly missed and much loved
Friend, Aunty, Granny, Wife and Mum.
Private, family funeral service to take place at
St. Mary de Haura Church, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations made be made in Mary's memory to the Alzheimer's Society c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea BN43 6PE. Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 30, 2020