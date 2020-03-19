Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Taylor

Notice Condolences

Mary Taylor Notice
Taylor Mary Ann
Passed away at home
on 5th March 2020, aged 74.

She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by those lucky enough to have known her.

Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m. on
Friday 27th March 2020, in the Kingswood Chapel
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Mary's memory to either
Macmillan Cancer Support or Headway
via https://marytaylor.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -