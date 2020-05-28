|
BARWICK (nee Bashford)
Maureen Pamela Taken so suddenly from us on
15th May 2020, aged 83,
having valiantly fought various illnesses
over the last few years.
Beloved wife of the late Norman Trevor Barwick,
much loved mum to Stephen, Linda and Julie,
mother-in-law to Carol, Brian and Kevin,
devoted grandmother, great grandmother,
auntie and loyal friend.
Mum was full of fun and laughter and will be
sadly missed by all who knew her.
A private family service will take place
at 12 noon on 2nd June,
and a celebration of Maureen's life will take place at a later date when family and friends are all welcome.
No flowers but donations to
Cancer Research UK via https://maureenbarwick.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 28, 2020