Hooper Maureen Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on 15th March 2020 aged 78 years.
Devoted wife of Ian,
loving mum of Liz, Helen, Adele and Aileen,
grandmother and great-grandmother.
Always in our thoughts.
A funeral service will take place on
Monday 6th April 2020 at
Worthing Crematorium at 13:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be left in the donation box provided or sent direct to
'Guild Care' at Fitzalan Howard Day Centre,
Pavilion Road, Worthing BN14 7EF.
All enquiries to
FA Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713 939
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 26, 2020