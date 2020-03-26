Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Hooper

Notice Condolences

Maureen Hooper Notice
Hooper Maureen Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on 15th March 2020 aged 78 years.

Devoted wife of Ian,
loving mum of Liz, Helen, Adele and Aileen,
grandmother and great-grandmother.
Always in our thoughts.

A funeral service will take place on
Monday 6th April 2020 at
Worthing Crematorium at 13:20pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be left in the donation box provided or sent direct to
'Guild Care' at Fitzalan Howard Day Centre,
Pavilion Road, Worthing BN14 7EF.

All enquiries to
FA Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713 939
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -