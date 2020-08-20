|
|
|
WEEKS Maureen Elizabeth Passed away at The Beeches Nursing Home
on the 12th August 2020.
She was much loved and will be dearly missed by
her family, partner, and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 10:00 a.m.
on Monday 7th September 2020,
at Durrington Cemetery Chapel.
Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Maureen's memory to Alzheimer's Research UK
via https://maureenweeks.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 20, 2020