|
|
|
Basford Michael Warren
Michael passed away peacefully with his wife Lynda
by his side, at Wraysbury House, Worthing,
on the 28th December 2019, aged 84.
Funeral service to take place at 1:30 p.m. on
Thursday 16th January 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
No flowers by request but donations, if desired, can be sent in Michael's memory to Wraysbury House c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020