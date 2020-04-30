Home

CALLOW Michael Alexander
Passed away peacefully in Pentlands Nursing Home
on 21st April 2020, aged 80 years.

A much loved husband to Kathleen,
father to Sue and Kate, father-in-law to Paul and Ben
and grandfather to Chloe, Rachel, Iona and Alexander.

Formerly a cartographer with the
Royal Engineers Survey Branch.

Family funeral service.

No flowers by request but donations in
Michael's memory can be sent to Care for Veterans
via H D Tribe Ltd, 259 Goring Road, Goring-by-Sea, Worthing BN12 4PA. Tel 01903 249913.
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
