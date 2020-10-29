Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Michael Dickson

Notice Condolences

Michael Dickson Notice
DICKSON Michael Charles Passed away peacefully at home on the
20th October 2020, aged 73.

A much loved husband to Sue,
father to Claire and Sarah,
grandfather to Charlotte, Alex and
Laura and brother to Pat.

He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

Private funeral service.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Mike's memory to St. Barnabas House via https://michaeldickson.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
