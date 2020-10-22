|
|
|
HERYET Michael Kenneth Passed on 7th October 2020, reuniting with his
identical twin David in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Loving dad to Julie, Andrew and Linda and
grandad to Ben, Amber and Cameron.
Much loved, forever missed.
Any funeral enquiries to Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Michael's memory to Tearfund via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 22, 2020