Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hibberd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Hibberd

Notice Condolences

Michael Hibberd Notice
HIBBERD Michael Stuart Passed away at home
on the 31st July 2020, aged 74.

He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

Private funeral service
due to current restrictions.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Michael's
memory to either the NSPCC or
Smile Train UK via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes

or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service
Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -