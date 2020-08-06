|
HIBBERD Michael Stuart Passed away at home
on the 31st July 2020, aged 74.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Private funeral service
due to current restrictions.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Michael's
memory to either the NSPCC or
Smile Train UK via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service
Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 6, 2020