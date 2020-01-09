Home

Michael Hollings

Notice Condolences

Michael Hollings Notice
Dr Hollings Michael Peacefully on 26th December 2019,
at Green Willow Care Home in East Preston, aged 96 years. Dr Hollings was the devoted widower of Dr Olwen Hollings, and will be sadly missed by all his friends. Funeral service to take place on Monday 27th January
2020, in Littlehampton Cemetery Chapel at 10.30a.m. followed by burial. Family flowers
only please but donations if desired for the Sussex Ornithological Society may be sent C/O
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex
BN17 6LX. Tel: (01903) 730666 or via our website www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
