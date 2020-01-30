|
|
|
KARCHEWSKI Michael
(Mick)
Peacefully passed away with his wife by his side
on the 21st January 2020.
Much loved husband, dad and grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m.
on Wednesday 12th February 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please and
for all enquiries, please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 30, 2020