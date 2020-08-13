Home

KING Michael Joseph Patrick Passed away peacefully at St Barnabas Hospice
on Friday 31st July 2020 aged 82 years.

Take a moment to remember Michael
on Friday 14th August at 4:00pm.
Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19,
the family will be organising a
Celebration of Life service in the near future.

Donations in Michael's memory may be made payable to
'Cancer Research UK'
c/o H G King Funeral Services
69 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AS
Tel: 01903 765766.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
