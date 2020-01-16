|
MOORHOUSE Michael Passed away peacefully at home
on 28th December, aged 93, following a stroke.
Michael was a well-known and much loved resident
of Upper Beeding for 60 years
and will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral at Worthing Crematorium (Muntham Chapel)
at 11.20 on Monday 20th January.
Donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind
or the British Red Cross
via Chalcraft Funeral Directors,
Steyning, 01903 812656,
www.chalcraftfunerals.co.uk - donations page.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020